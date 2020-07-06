By Laman Ismayilova

The 5th International contest "Azerbaijan Photo Salon 2020" has wrapped up.

Over 800 photographers from 74 countries took part in the contest held by Gilavar Photo Club, Azertag reported.

The photo works were evaluated by jury members from Azerbaijan and Northern Macedonia in accordance with the rules of international photo organizations.

In total, 124 photographers from 39 countries were awarded with 125 prizes presented in four nominations.

Photographers from Azerbaijan Ramil Zeynalov, Kzrim Abbasov, Nurlan Tahirli and Aziz Karimov won gold medals.

Alexander Firstov grabbed a special ribbon, Valery Khlyzov was awarded with a diploma. As a result, Azerbaijani photographers won a total of six prizes.

An electronic photo catalog will be prepared in near future.

Founded in 2017, Gilavar Photo Club successfully contributes to the country's photography art.

Gilavar Photo Club aims at discovering and supporting talented photographers. The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

