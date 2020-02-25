By Laman Ismayilova

Famous surrealist artist Mehriban Efendi will represent the country at the10th anniversary of “Surrealism Now” art project.

The artist has been invited by the project director Santiago Ribeiro, who achieved worldwide recognition as a great surrealist artist.

The anniversary exhibition will take place in Portugal from April 24 to June 26, bringing 125 artists from more than 50 countries.

Since 2010, Mehriban Effendi has been participating in this art project. Effendi's works have been successfully exhibited in Portugal, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Germany, France, Italy and Macedonia and other countries.

In 2014, the artist was handed Sandro Botticelli Award “For Art and Talent Her paintings "Mystery" and "Impression of The Night" were included in the book "Polychromia 2016 " highlighting the best contemporary artists.

Efendi's works are exhibited in Portugal, USA, Holland, Bulgaria, France and other countries.

She also worked as a costume designer with the German filmmaker Veit Helmer in his comedy “Absurdistan,” shot in Azerbaijan in 2008.

