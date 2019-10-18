By Laman Ismayilova

Puppet Theater of David Espinosa (Spain) has surprised the guests of the third M.A.P. International Theater Festival being held in Baku.

The theater presented "A Universal Story" performance at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Trend Life reported.

"A Universal Story" by David Espinosa is and mysterious and poetic at the same time.

Aristotle’s quote has been chosen as an epigraph to the performance: “History describes what has happened, poetry what might”.

It is a unique journey across selected occasions within development of civilization. Things, toys and sculpture figurines, video projection and choreography become elements of the staged narration.

Following the research about objects as a narrative element, the authors of this show tried to dramatize universal history from their own perspective.

They used objects and techniques that clearly and vividly illustrate the path of history, the complex of events and processes that developed in range of human.

The third edition of the MAP International Theater Festival will run until October 20. The festival is organized by YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Serving as a platform for communication and exchange of knowledge, experience and ideas, the MAP Festival (MAP is an acronym for music, art and performance) combines different genres to help audiences explore a wide range of contemporary forms of theater.

As in the previous two seasons, the festival will cover all the main theatrical venues of Baku and familiarize the audience with the most striking performances that have appeared over the past few years.

The festival program includes 18 performances representing a wide variety of genres and trends - from drama, modern dance, physical theater and puppet shows to clownery and musical productions with elements of circus show.

