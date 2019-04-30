By Trend

The Beijing Expo 2019 International Horticultural Exhibition kicked off in Beijing, China, Trend reports referring to the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Azerbaijan with its national pavilion is also participating in the exhibition and the country’s participation is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The exhibition covers a ​​503 hectare-area. Some 16 million visitors are expected to participate in the exhibition, which will continue until October 7.

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion is entitled "Azerbaijan: Harmony of Nature and Art".

The spiral shape of the pavilion characterizes Azerbaijan’s steady, stable development and dynamics while the pomegranate tree in the exterior of the pavilion - the fruitful future of the country.

The interior design of the pavilion demonstrates the customs and traditions of the country.

The pavilion has been divided into four parts according to the Azerbaijani carpet weaving schools, namely, Karabakh, Tabriz, Ganja-Gazakh and Guba-Shirvan carpet weaving schools.

The exhibition visitors will also be able to review national musical instruments, national dances, and listen to Azerbaijani music. Azerbaijani national clothes are also being showcased.

The exhibition showcases photo and video footage, other information about the Great Silk Road and Azerbaijan’s projects supporting the Chinese government’s One Belt, One Road initiative to restore the Great Silk Road.

"I love Baku" stand, installed at the exit of the exhibition pavilion, showcases various souvenirs with Azerbaijani ornaments.

