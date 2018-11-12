By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Melody of strokes" will open at the Museum of Modern Art on November 16.

The event is timed the 110th anniversary of the National Artist of Azerbaijan Sattar Bahlulzade and the renovation of the museum, Azertag reported.

The artist’s graphic artworks will be showcased at the exhibition. The exposition "Melody of strokes" will feature works from the private collection.

More than 130 unique paintings of great painter will be presented to the viewers. The exhibition will last until January 16, 2019.

The founder of contemporary Azerbaijani landscape painting, Sattar Bahlulzade skillfully put on the canvas his impressions about the fast-changing world.

Strong passion for art since childhood gave him the drive to began his professional education at the National Art Institute in Baku (1927-1931).

In 1931, he began to work in the "Kommunist" newspaper as a "graphic artist" under the direction of great national artist and cartoonist Azim Azimzade.

Bahlulzade entered in 1933 the department of graphic arts of Moscow Institute of Arts named after V. Surikov, where he studied at the workshops of famous Soviet graphic artist Vladimir Favorskiy.

For the rest of his life, the artist felt the enormous influence of his teacher, who inspired a love of beauty in his student.

Sattar's legacy includes countless works that have been exhibited all over the world, including personal exhibitions in the U.S., Britain, Turkey and Russia. Many of his works include specific areas of Azerbaijan, for example, a series of landscapes dedicated to Guba area (in the north-east of Azerbaijan,): "The Shore of Gudiyalchai", "A Road to Gyz-Benevsha", "The Valley of Gudiyalchai", and "The Green Carpet".

The first personal exhibition of Bahlulzade was held in 1966 in Prague.

It was the first personal exhibition of a soviet Azerbaijani artist in Europe.

In 1940, Bahlulzade worked on his final project "Revolt of Babek", dealing with a great hero of the 7th-century struggling against the Arabic invasion.

He also created around 30 sketch diaries that contain his reflections on life and art.

Bahlulzade died in 1947 due to the blood poisoning. Unlike other prominent art workers, he was laid to rest in his native village of Amirjan, next to his mother's grave.

The 34th UNESCO General Assembly issued a resolution to mark the 100th anniversary of Sattar Bahlulzade in 2008-2009.

