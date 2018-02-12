By Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev,has been organized in Vilnius, Lithuania. The event took place in the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vilnius.

Addressing the event, Chargé d'Affaires in Lithuania Atesh Girdiyev said that the 100th anniversary of world-famous Azerbaijani composer is celebrated in many countries around the world, including Lithuania. He also informed the event participants about composer's life and creativity.

The concert, supported by the Lithuanian music and art academy assistant Yudita Leitaite and director of the Balys Dvarionas Music School Laimute Ujkuraitiene featured works by Gara Garayev, including music pieces "Little Story", "Stubborn Thoughts", "Mountains", "Forgotten Waltz", "Little Waltz", "Pavana", sonata, suit and cantata for violin and piano and other works.

The audience met musicians Yuriyus Sukhanovas (piano ) Yoris Yushka (violin), Fatima Sapranaviciute (violin), Ulyana Cvirkaite (piano), Kamilla and Elgar Musaevs (piano), Birute Asevichiute (piano), Paulina Daucheti (violin) with a storm of applause.

Famous Lithuanian singer Yudita Leitatite brillianlty sang the songs of Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

The events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great composer Gara Garayev will also be held in other cities of Lithuania.

One of the most brilliant pages in the history of national music undoubtedly belongs to legendary Azerbaijani composer, Gara Garayev.

February 5, 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of one of the most outstanding figures in the national culture.

Through his life, Garayev wrote nearly 110 musical pieces, including ballets, operas, symphonic and chamber pieces, solos for piano, cantatas, songs and marches, and rose to prominence not only in Azerbaijan, but also worldwide.

He brilliantly juxtaposed features of Mugham with jazz, blues, African music, European counterpoint styles, and developments related to the 20th century Western music such as the 12-tone technique.

Garayev died on May 13, 1982 in Moscow at the age of 64.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

