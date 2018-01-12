By Laman Ismayilova

Belarusian singer of Azerbaijani origin Gunesh Abbasova has became the finalists of the Belarusian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

She performed with a song "I Won't Cry", Trend Life reported.

The Belarusian auditions were held on January 11. An expert jury selected 11 artists for the Belarus National Final to be held on February 16 February 2018, where the audience and a jury will choose the Belarusian representative at Eurovision 2018.

Laureate of international competitions and festivals Gunesh Abasova was born and grew up in the city of Baranovichi (Brest region, Belarus). Her family comes from the Azerbaijani city of Guba. On August 2, 2011, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded Gunesh with a medal Order of Francysk Skaryna. This is the second state award of the singer. She received the first one from the hands of Belarusian President in 2005 as a scholarship holder of the special fund of the President of the Republic of Belarus to support talented youth. Her repertoire includes works of Azerbaijani composers.In 2008 and 2013, she performed in Baku within the framework of the Days of Belarusian Culture in Azerbaijan.

Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by Aysel Mammadova at its 11th enty at the Eurovision 2018 Song Contest in Lisbon.

Forty two countries will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018. The logo and slogan of the next song forum – All Aboard! – were unveiled recently. The creative theme and logo of the competition are closely linked to the history of Lisbon and underscore the main values of the Eurovision, including diversity.

Portugal won the right to host the Eurovision 2018 after the triumph of Salvador Sobral at the contest in Kiev this year. The Semi-finals of the Eurovision 2018 will be held on May 8 and May 10. The Grand Final will take place on May 12 in Lisbon.

