Monday April 21 2025

Azerbaijan’s cocoa imports and exports see significant growth

21 April 2025 18:32 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first quarter of this year (January-March), Azerbaijan imported cocoa and cocoa products worth 38.9 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. During the same period, Azerbaijan also exported cocoa and cocoa products worth...

