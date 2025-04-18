Azernews.Az

Friday April 18 2025

Entrepreneurship Development Fund supports 37 projects with 1.3M manat

18 April 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Between January and March of this year, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic provided 1,332,500 manat in state financial support to 37 projects, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

