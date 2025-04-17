Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025 held with support of Azercell reaches final round [VIDEO]

17 April 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

The final round of the “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025” (ABCC), one of the country’s leading student business initiatives, was held on April 5 at ADA University. Organized by the Azerbaijan Alumni Association of U.S.-Educated Graduates (AAA) and supported by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the competition aimed to enhance analytical, strategic, and presentation skills among university students.

In the final stage, four qualified teams presented their solutions to real-life business cases from the Harvard Business Review. Based on the jury’s evaluation, Team 16 from ADA University was awarded first place. Team 20 from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics took second place, while Team 22, from the same university, secured third place.

The winning teams were awarded cash prizes of 8000 AZN, 4000 AZN, and 2000 AZN, respectively.

Launched in January, the competition initially accepted 91 teams. Following an interview phase, 26 teams advanced to the “Business Academy” and ABCC training sessions, with 16 teams progressing to the semifinals.