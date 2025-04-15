Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 15 2025

Hydropower output in Azerbaijan jumps 52%

15 April 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Hydropower output in Azerbaijan jumps 52%
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

According to operational data for January–March of this year, electricity production at hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) in Azerbaijan amounted to 669.6 million kWh, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more