Azerbaijan approves land leasing rules for settlements in liberated territories

6 March 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in November last year concerning land use in territories liberated from occupation. The decree provided instructions to relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture. In line with these instructions, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the rules for leasing land plots around villages for the population resettled since December 28.

Azernews reports, citing the Trend that this was stated by Firudin Tagiyev, Head of the Land Use Control Department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

He explained that, under this framework, the Ministry of Agriculture has identified suitable areas according to the new rules and equipped a 110-hectare land area with the necessary infrastructure around Agali village in Zangilan district, the first settlement in the liberated territories.

"The land areas are irrigated plots of at least 5 hectares, located around the village and prepared for planting. Applications for agricultural land allocation have already begun. In this regard, relevant Ministry departments have been dispatched to Agali village to inform the residents about the process," he noted.

Tagiyev also highlighted that planning has started in other areas where resettlements are taking place.

"These issues are being closely monitored under the guidance of the relevant departments of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan. The Ministry is currently identifying land plots within the administrative boundaries of 44 villages designated for resettlement, and planning is underway to bring these areas into infrastructure development," he added.