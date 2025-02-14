Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in meat imports in previous year
According to a report, some notable trends emerged in the composition of these imports. One unusual case was the import and subsequent return of 14.53 tons of horse and mule meat from Kazakhstan, valued at $24.7 thousand. The figures indicate increasing reliance on foreign meat supplies, particularly from Eastern Europe and South America, as domestic production adjusts to market demands. The trends also highlight shifting consumption patterns, with a noticeable rise in demand for offal products and diverse meat varieties. With the country’s growing population and evolving dietary preferences, meat imports are likely to remain a key aspect of Azerbaijan's food security and trade strategy, requiring careful market analysis and policy adjustments to balance domestic production with foreign supply.
