Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 15 2024

Entrepreneurs invest in Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone

15 October 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
Entrepreneurs invest in Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Entrepreneurs invested more than 118 million manats in the Aghdam and "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial parks, creating about 500 permanent jobs.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more