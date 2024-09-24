Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in China [PHOTOS]

24 September 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

In a bid to enhance awareness of its tourism offerings within the Chinese market, Azerbaijan hosted a series of presentation events across major cities, including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing, from September 18 to 24, Azernews reports referring to State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, events aimed to strengthen Azerbaijan's presence in the Chinese tourism sector.

The program featured B2B (business-to-business) seminars, drawing over 300 participants. Thirteen local partners, including "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Shahdag" Tourism Center, collaborated with the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to represent the country.

The meetings showcased Azerbaijan's diverse tourism potential, highlighting winter mountain resorts, health tourism, nature tourism, and luxury tourism, along with cultural heritage sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. Information was also shared about business tourism opportunities in Baku and other regions.

Notably, Azerbaijan experienced a significant increase in Chinese visitors, with 26,866 arrivals recorded from January to August 2024—a rise of over 104% compared to the same period last year.

