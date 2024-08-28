Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 28 2024

Growth observed in flow of Azerbaijani tourists to Uzbekistan

28 August 2024 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Growth observed in flow of Azerbaijani tourists to Uzbekistan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

From January to July of this year, 9,600 Azerbaijani citizens traveled to Uzbekistan for tourism, Azernews reports citing the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more