Empowering lives: women’s support program from Azercell

27 August 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator launches competition for social projects

Pursuing its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell announces the launch of a social project competition to enhance women's participation in public life. The initiative aims to empower women’s societal role and improve their well-being.

Proposals must focus on:

Enhancing women's knowledge and skills across various disciplines.

Providing women with practical knowledge in entrepreneurship and business activities.

Developing new competencies in technology and innovation for women.

Increasing women's legal and financial literacy.

Promoting a healthy lifestyle among women.

Priority will be given to projects that advance the development of a digital environment, promote inclusivity, and enhance living standards through innovative technological solutions. Additionally, projects that engage a diverse target audience and demonstrate potential for sustainable implementation will be preferred.

To ensure a transparent and objective selection process the competition entries will be evaluated by a panel of Azerbaijani experts in these fields. Two winning projects will be selected, each receiving a grant of up to 5,000 AZN from Azercell for their implementation. *

It should be noted that only non-governmental and non-profit organizations are eligible to participate in the competition.

Project proposals in Azerbaijani should be submitted through the following link between 27.08.24 and 10.09.24. The application must include detailed information on the budget required for project implementation.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC wishes success to all participants!

* The grant amount may vary depending on the jury's evaluation of the projects.

