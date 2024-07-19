SOCAR's Eco park hosts meeting organized with media representatives

19 July 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

A media tour and information session on SOCAR's green energy agenda was organised for media representatives by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) at its "Eco Park," Azernews reports.

The event, organised in honour of the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World," the 30th anniversary of the "Contract of the Century," and National Press Day, began with media representatives getting acquainted with the "Eco Park" area and being informed about the work done there.

Presentations on SOCAR's green agenda were then made.

SOCAR's press secretary, Orkhan Huseynov, welcomed the event participants, congratulated the media representatives on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day—and wished them success in their diligent work. Emphasising SOCAR's focus on expanding effective relations with the media, the press secretary noted that such events serve to develop cooperation with the media.

Orkhan Huseynov also provided information on the company's areas of activity, other strategic goals outlined in the Corporate Strategy up to 2035, and the work being done towards transforming from an oil and gas company to an international energy company. He highlighted that environmental protection and ecological issues are always a priority for SOCAR, mentioning the completion of work on cleaning and landscaping Baku Bay.

Mustafa Qurbanli, head of SOCAR's Department of Environmental Information Disclosure and Relations Management, gave a presentation on "SOCAR's Decarbonization Strategy and Future Prospects." In his presentation, Qurbanli discussed SOCAR's commitments to the green agenda, the measures and projects implemented in this direction, and emphasised that energy transition is one of the company's priority development areas.

Providing information on SOCAR's medium- and long-term decarbonisation goals, Qurbanli noted that achieving "Net Zero" in all operations by 2050 is one of the company's main objectives.

The department head also stated that, in line with the strategy of expanding renewable energy sources in our country, SOCAR, in partnership with other companies, continues to work successfully on several projects.

Sabutay Aliyev, assistant to the general director and project manager of "Ekol Engineering Services" JSC, provided detailed information on waste management, reclamation processes, ongoing clean-up campaigns, landscaping, and tree-planting activities.

Qagamali Seyfullayev, head of the "Neftqaztikinti" Trust, spoke about the work being done to identify, remove, transport, and dispose of large submerged and semi-submerged waste in Baku Bay and coastal areas using special technology and equipment. The head of the trust emphasised the significant environmental protection importance of the project being implemented.

Discussions on the topic were held at the event, and questions of interest to the media representatives were answered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz