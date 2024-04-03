Azerbaijan, Japan discuss priority directions of bilateral business partnership [PHOTOS]

3 April 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received the Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister in his X account.

The Minister noted that the sides discussed the priority directions of bilateral business partnership and enhancing the relation in key areas such as trade, investments, taxation, and information technologies.

