Insights on Platts Dated Brent prices: Forecasts, analysis, and economic perspectives

2 April 2024

Platts Dated Brent is anticipated to maintain an average of $85 per barrel in 2024, followed by a moderation to around $79 per barrel in 2025, as per S&P Global Commodity Insights' base-case projection.

Azernews reports that from the start of 2023 until the end of March, Platts Dated Brent averaged $83 per barrel, remaining consistent with the overall level for 2023.

In an exclusive interview with S&P Global Commodity Insights, Jim Rogers, chairman of Beeland Interests, Inc., and co-founder of the Quantum Fund, discussed how wars historically tend to bolster commodity prices, but prolonged conflicts could have adverse consequences. Rogers cited current supply constraints in agricultural and oil production in Ukraine and Russia as examples.

Rogers emphasised the importance of vigilance not only in commodity investments but also in overall financial investments, urging cautious consideration of the future. He expressed concerns about signs of resurging inflation, potential interest rate hikes, and a surge in speculation among new investors, cautioning against perceiving investment as easy money.

Rogers also highlighted the mounting global debt as a significant concern, warning that the next bear market could be severe given the substantial increase in debt since the 2008 financial crisis, including in China, which had relatively low debt levels 25 years ago.

