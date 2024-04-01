Azerbaijan pays attention not only to natural gas exports but also to LNG supply

1 April 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Currently, Azerbaijan not only focuses on natural gas exports through pipelines but also pays attention to the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Azernews reports that Kamal Abbasov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, stated this today during the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is working with partner countries to ensure access to gas transit routes to Europe. We consider offshore wind energy as one of the most promising areas for the use of recovered energy sources," he emphasised.

According to him, the "green energy" produced in the Caspian Sea will be supplied to European and regional energy markets after assessing and studying their utilisation opportunities.

