Expansion of 130 km section of M2 highway is being complete [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

9 February 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Implementation of the project of expansion of a 130-kilometer section of the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border of the Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia highway, which is part of the "Great Silk Road", to 4 lanes continues successfully, Azernews reports.

Under the project, the total width of the land plot is 27.5 meters. The road surface will consist of 4-6 lanes, each of which has a width of 3.75 meters.

On the Ganja-Gazakh-Georgian border road section, construction works are carried out in three sections. Construction works on Lots 1 and 2 and part of Lot 3 have already been completed and on August 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the mentioned section of Ganja-Gazakhbayli, a road with a total length of 102 kilometers.

Construction of 67 underpasses, 19 interchanges, and 17 (36) bridges has been completed on this section of the road of technical class 1b, reconstructed by the "State Program of Socio-Economic Development of Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan". in 2019-2023".

At present, construction works on the 28-kilometer section of the Gazakhbayli-Georgian border road, i.e. 102.2-130.15 km section of the project are ongoing.

In general, according to the project, the construction of the soil base has been completed, in addition, the construction of the loose base, construction of drainage pipes, underpasses, and bridges is ongoing. In parallel, the gravel base and asphalt pavement are under construction.

In total, 4 road junctions and interchanges, 2 river bridges, 14 underpasses, 13 box culverts, and 68 pipe culverts are being constructed on the mentioned section (km 102-km 130 150).

Under the project, 28 bus stops have been constructed in the necessary places. 74% of the construction of artificial structures in the said part has already been completed. The completion rate of general construction works is 90%.

Construction works on the highway are carried out without stopping the smooth and unimpeded movement of citizens, following the requirements of "Construction Norms and Rules" and under the control of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

Ganja-Gazakh-Georgia road with a length of 130.15 kilometers will be widened to four lanes and increased speed to ensure comfortable and safe movement of citizens. In addition, for the safety of the population and drivers using the road, the road must pass outside large residential areas.

Baku-Gazakh-Georgia highway is an integral part of the international transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan and plays an important role in the development of relations with the countries of Europe-Asia and the Middle East, as well as in the territory of the republic in this direction.

After the full realization of the project, this road, which is a part of the "Great Silk Road" passing through Azerbaijan from East to West and vice versa, will play an important role in increasing international and domestic cargo transportation by road between Europe and Europe-Asia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz