Tuesday November 14 2023

SSC reveals GDP of Azerbaijan

14 November 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
SSC reveals GDP of Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan has announced the GDP of Azerbaijan for the months from January to October 2023, Azernews reports.

