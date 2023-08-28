Azernews.Az

Devaluation of lira and ruble helps to contain external pressure on consumer prices in Azerbaijan

28 August 2023 23:47 (UTC+04:00)
The devaluation of the lira and the ruble in January-June this year helped contain external inflationary pressure on consumer prices in Azerbaijan, as Turkiye and Russia are the country's main import partners, Azernews reports.

