FM Bayramov meets with German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

12 July 2023 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Tobias Lindner, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda and regional and international situation.

Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan and Germany have dynamically improving relations in the fields of politics, economy, energy security, culture and education, stressing the key role of high-level meetings and political contacts. He stressed the importance of further expanding the dialogue and mechanisms of political consultation in this regard.

Jeyhun Bayramov filled Tobias Lindner in on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He stated that Armenia’s continued military and political provocations against Azerbaijan as well as the landmine challenge are obstacles to peace negotiations.

Minister of State Tobias Lindner Azerbaijan and Germany have great opportunities to further expand cooperation, adding that cooperation in various fields including traditional and alternative energy resources has a room to grow. He further noted that Germany applauds efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

