Friday June 16 2023

Azerbaijani non-oil-and-gas export increase

16 June 2023 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
January-May 2023, Azerbaijan’s non-oil-and-gas export increased by 23 percent or $278m, amounting to $1.5bn, Azernews reports, citing the report of State Customs.

