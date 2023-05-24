Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss expansion of coop between SMEs

24 May 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov met with the President of the Confederation of Lithuanian Industrialists Vidmantas Janulevicius within the framework of the Lithuania-Azerbaijani business forum held in Vilnius, Azernews reports, citing SMBDA.

The meeting discussed the expansion of cooperation between SMEs and the organization of joint events with the participation of SMEs.

KOBIA told that the president of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, the head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev, representatives of the Innovation Agency of Lithuania and "LitFood" also participated in the meeting. The parties exchanged views on joint initiatives in the field of expanding cooperation between SMEs of both countries, organizing events with the participation of SMEs, and other issues of mutual interest.

