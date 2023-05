13 May 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan produced 10.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January-April 2023, the Ministry of Energy reports.

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli produced 6.2 million tons of total volume of oil production while Shah Deniz 1.5 million tons (condensate). SOCAR's oil output amounted to 2.5 million tons (including condensate).

