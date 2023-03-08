Low-cost airline Flynas to resume flights to Baku

8 March 2023 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline Flynas will resume seasonal flights to Baku, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Besides Azerbaijan, the airline previously operated seasonal flights to Prague (Czech Republic), Vienna, Salzburg (Austria), Tbilisi, Batumi (Georgia), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), Trabzon, Bodrum (Turkiye) and It will also operate flights to Salalah (Oman).

In addition, Flynas will start flights to 10 new destinations this summer. The new destinations are from Riyadh to the Maldives, Yerevan (Armenia), Antalya (Turkiye), Tivat (Montenegro), as well as from Dammam to Salalah (Oman), Istanbul, Trabzon (Turkiye) and Tivat (Montenegro), and from Jeddah to Salalah (Oman) and Bodrum (Turkiye).

"The expansion of the network and the addition of new destinations are part of our initiative. We connect the world to the kingdom, and indication of our desire is to strengthen our leadership position as the best low-cost airline in the Middle East, one of the top 10 airlines in its category worldwide," CEO of Flynas Bander Almohanna said.

