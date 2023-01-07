Weekly analysis of precious metals market in Azerbaijan
Last week, the price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by AZN35.5 (1.15 percent), Azernews reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by AZN33.1891 (1.08 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled AZN3,106.811.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
December 26, 2022
|
3,056.940
|
January 2, 2023
|
3,087.540
|
December 27, 2022
|
3,068.891
|
January 3, 2023
|
3,087.540
|
December 28, 2022
|
3,079.881
|
January 4, 2023
|
3,087.540
|
December 29, 2022
|
3,074.858
|
January 5, 2023
|
3,148.383
|
December 30, 2022
|
3,087.54
|
January 6, 2023
|
3,123.053
|
Average weekly
|
3,073.622
|
Average weekly
|
3,106.811
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0513 manat (2.58 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4455 manat, which is 0.1073 manat (0.26 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
December 26, 2022
|
40.3465
|
January 2, 2023
|
40.7083
|
December 27, 2022
|
40.6058
|
January 3, 2023
|
40.7083
|
December 28, 2022
|
40.8068
|
January 4, 2023
|
40.7083
|
December 29, 2022
|
40.2968
|
January 5, 2023
|
40.3966
|
December 30, 2022
|
40.7083
|
January 6, 2023
|
39.6570
|
Average weekly
|
40.5528
|
Average weekly
|
40.4455
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by AZN7.8285 (0.44 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by AZN59.2297 (3.39 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled AZN1,805.887.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
December 26, 2022
|
1,745.917
|
January 2, 2023
|
1,796.347
|
December 27, 2022
|
1,746.036
|
January 3, 2023
|
1,796.347
|
December 28, 2022
|
1,734.229
|
January 4, 2023
|
1,796.347
|
December 29, 2022
|
1,710.761
|
January 5, 2023
|
1,836.221
|
December 30, 2022
|
1,796.347
|
January 6, 2023
|
1,804.176
|
Average weekly
|
1,746.658
|
Average weekly
|
1,805.887
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by AZN71.774 (2.34 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by AZN7.7486 (0.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled AZN3,054.1707 .
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
December 26, 2022
|
2982,2845
|
January 2, 2023
|
3073,1325
|
December 27, 2022
|
3013,0630
|
January 3, 2023
|
3073,1325
|
December 28, 2022
|
3109,5125
|
January 4, 2023
|
3073,1325
|
December 29, 2022
|
3054,1180
|
January 5, 2023
|
3050,0975
|
December 30, 2022
|
3073,1325
|
January 6, 2023
|
3001,3585
|
Average weekly
|
3046,4221
|
Average weekly
|
3054,1707