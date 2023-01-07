Weekly analysis of precious metals market in Azerbaijan

7 January 2023 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Last week, the price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by AZN35.5 (1.15 percent), Azernews reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by AZN33.1891 (1.08 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled AZN3,106.811.