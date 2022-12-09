Azernews.Az

Russia’s Novgorod enterprises show interest in Azerbaijani market

9 December 2022 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
The Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan office hosted a meeting with a delegation of Novgorod region business circles headed by the regional export support center’s deputy director Daria Yanveldt, who is on a business mission to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

