Russia’s Novgorod enterprises show interest in Azerbaijani market
The Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan office hosted a meeting with a delegation of Novgorod region business circles headed by the regional export support center’s deputy director Daria Yanveldt, who is on a business mission to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%