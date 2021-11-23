By Trend

Application of need criterion may be abolished in Azerbaijan, the country's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at the plenary session of the parliament on Nov. 23, Trend reports.

According to Sharifov, the task ahead is to equalize the criterion of need and the living wage, and the necessary steps are being taken in this direction.

The minister added that after these indicators are equalized, there will be no necessity for the need criterion.

