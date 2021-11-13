By Ayya Lmahamad

Ambassador Andrei Ravkov has said that Belarusian companies are ready to support the development of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Chairman Javid Gurbanov.

Noting that Azerbaijan, while complying with the decisions of international organizations, has restored its territorial integrity, the ambassador stressed that large-scale reconstruction work is continuing at a rapid pace on the liberated territories.

During the meeting, Gurbanov noted that Azerbaijan and Belarus are developing bilateral and multilateral relations in the field of transport, including railways.

The main topic of discussion at the meeting was cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways and Stadler Minsk.

Gurbanov said that since 2015 the company has been cooperating with the leading industrial enterprise of Belarus, a member of the international concern Stadler Minsk CJSC. It was noted that under the contract signed in 2019, it is planned to purchase 10 passenger trains FLIRT, of which four are diesel and six are electric trains.

The parties also noted that in order to increase freight traffic along the international transport corridor North-South Azerbaijan Railways applied preferential tariffs for transportation of 20, 40 and 45-foot containers, all kinds of transit and export cargo transported through the territory of Astara.

Speaking about the large-scale work carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, Gurbanov noted that there are ample opportunities for the successful promotion of transport corridors across the country.

He also briefed about the country’s initiative to develop international routes, which are important for expanding bilateral economic ties.

The sides exchanged views on further areas of cooperation in the railway and transport spheres.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $320.3 million, with the export accounting for $229.8 million and import for $90.4 million in the first nine months of 2021.

