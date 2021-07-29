By Trend

Azerbaijan is ready to apply the experience of the US companies in the field of ‘smart technologies’, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

Nabiyev made the remark during a meeting with the US delegation led by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The parties exchanged views on the current concept of digital transformation of Azerbaijan, as well as on the ‘smart village’ project, which is being implemented in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) Azerbaijani territories.

Earlier, Nabiyev, at a meeting with the executive director and members of the US Caspian Policy Center, announced Azerbaijan's interest in attracting the US companies to participate in projects in the liberated territories.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz