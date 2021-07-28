By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased the export of fruits and vegetables by 3,700 tons in the first half of 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, some 330,900 tons of vegetables and fruits worth $306.4 million were exported. It should be noted that some 327,200 tons of vegetables and fruits worth $328 million were exported during the corresponding period of 2020.

Moreover, the export of powdered sugar was increased by 18,100 tons during the reported period. In January-June 2021, some 36,900 tons of powdered sugar worth $20 million were exported from Azerbaijan. During the same period last year were exported some 18,800 tons of powdered sugar worth $7.7 million.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan exported 555 tons of tea worth $4.2 million in the first six months of 2021. In the corresponding period of last year some 705 tons of tea worth $4.7 was exported.

Likewise, some 6,875 tons of hazelnuts worth $42 million were exported in January-June 2021, while some 9,125 tons worth $55.9 million were exported in January-June 2020.

Additionally, the country exported 113,800 tons of tomatoes worth $123.6 million during the reported period. It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 148,800 tons of tomatoes worth $162.3 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

During the first half of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $14.2 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $8.8 billion or 62 percent, while import was $5.3 billion or 37.9 percent, resulting in a surplus of $3.4 billion. In the structure of exports, the main volume came from products of the oil and gas sector with 86.8 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector amounted for 13.1 percent of the total export volume.

Additionallyç according to the ‘National Export Strategy’ç it is planned to double Azerbaijan's non-oil exports by 2025 compared to 2020 and bring its volume to $3.7 billion.

