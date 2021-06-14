By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 429 real estate properties in Turkey from January through May 2021, which is 68 properties more compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the general directorate, in May 2021, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 47 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 5 properties more compared to May 2020.

In the first 5 months of 2021, 59,166 properties were sold in Turkey, which is 16.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2020, said a report of the directorate.

In May 2021, foreigners purchased 1,776 properties in Turkey, an increase of 106 percent compared to May 2020, the report reads.

The citizens of Azerbaijan purchased 1,279 real estate properties in Turkey in 2020.



