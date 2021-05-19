By Trend

Digitalization is the basis for the restoration of national cargo transportation, Tatiana Rey-Bellet, Director for International Road Transports (TIR) and Transit Services of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), said, Trend reports on May 19.

Rey-Bellet made the remark at the virtual session on ‘Opportunities and obstacles: international road transport in the framework of TRACECA’,

According to her, the digitalization of document circulation in the field of transport will cover a large amount of work.

"Digitalization will cover not only TIR but also the supply chains. In the TRACECA region, road transport plays a major role. TIR's digitalization of will give us experience in its application in other sectors," she noted.

As the IRU’s representative further said, using e-TIR will save not only time but also resources.

"Moreover, it will provide an opportunity to improve the effectiveness of control and reduce paperwork to zero," added Rey-Bellet.

Another participant of the event, Traian Chebeleu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), said that there is no alternative to automation and digitalization procedures in the field of transport.

According to Chebeleu, the BSEC supports all initiatives to abandon paperwork to speed up the customs control procedure.

“We expect that the implementation of the e-TIR TRACECA project will simplify cargo transportation, and we fully support it,” he emphasized.

