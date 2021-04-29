By Ayya Lmahamad

The UK is Azerbaijan’s largest investor, with the mutual trade turnover between the two countries seeing sharp increase in the first quarter of 2021, Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry reported on April 28.

The relations between Baku and London were discussed during Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s meeting with British Ambassador James Lyle Sharp, the ministry’s press service reported.

During the meeting, Jabbarov spoke about Azerbaijan-UK relations, emphasizing the successful development of cooperation in various spheres of economy.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the ongoing reforms in the country, the national priorities of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan until 2030, and goals for a clean environment and becoming a country of "green growth”.

In turn, highlighting Azerbaijan's achievements in recent years, the ambassador said that his country is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan. In addition, he shared his views on the development of the economic partnership.

The sides discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in various spheres of the economy and other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $162.2 in January-March 2021, which is an increase by $97.8 million compared to the corresponding period of 2020. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani products export to the UK amounted to $85.9 million while import to $76.2 million.

