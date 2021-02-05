By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor will lift ban on the imports of apples grown in Azerbaijan for 27 enterprises as of February 8, Agency has reported.

Rosselkhoznadzor made this decision after negotiations with the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

The names of Azerbaijani companies against whom import bans have been lifted are as follows: Man-Agro LLC, DZHANNAT AGRO LLC, SHIRIN AGRO LLC, Guliyeva Sarfinaz Madat gizi, AGRO INTERNATIONAL LLC, Shimal Krestyanskoe Fermerskoe Xozyaistvo LLC, Ahmadov Vugar Gadmulla Oglu, Azizov Vusal Natig oglu, Ulu Aqro LLC, Maharramova Irada Amir gizi, Agro Complex Gabala LLC, Balacans LLC, Mamed-zade Bayram Nusrat oglu, Mammadov Beyler Aghalar oglu, Yashyl ​​Rancho LLC, Vitamin vio LLC, Kurdamir agro LLC, Scientific and Experimental Base named after Zardabi, Imanguliyev Goshgar Bakir, Alihuseynov Elmar Alifetdin oglu, Zalov Eldar Rasul oglu, Karimova Fidan Pasha gizi, Soltanov Rafig Agarakhim oglu, Shikhkerimov Vugar Zulfugar oglu, AGROEXIM LLC, Ibrahimov Mehman Jafar.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan regularly monitors plants and enterprises that sends imports to Russia and other countries.

Currently, the Agency and the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance are negotiating over the lifting of restrictions on tomatoes and apple export from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Previously, 51 tomato and 10 apple enterprises were allowed to export products to Russian. Thus, the number of enterprises allowed to export apples to this country has reached 37.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia. Rosselkhoznadzor later reversed the ban on tomato imports after negotiations with Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Foundation (AZPROMO) announced in late January that Azerbaijan plans to diversify the geography of exports and bring the volume of tomato exports to the Persian Gulf and European countries to $50 million per year in 2021-2025.

