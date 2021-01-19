By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry has held a coordination meeting with international financial institutions over establishment of a green energy zone in the country’s recently-liberated territories in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions.

During the meeting, the president’s call for the establishment of a green energy zone in liberated lands was positively appreciated by international institutions that showed interest in cooperation in this field.

The sides discussed joint cooperation in the preparation of the draft terms of reference for the attracting of a consulting company.

The organization of future renewable energy auctions in liberated territories and the possibility of attracting private investment in this area were also discussed at the meeting.

Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and Head of the Administration Zaur Mammadov briefed the participants on the work done and considered plans in the relevant field. In addition, the potential for renewable energy on the liberated territories was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of international financial institutions and organizations such as the United Nations, Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, the UNDP, the US Agency for International Development, the German Society for International Cooperation, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

