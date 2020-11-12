By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of import from various countries of European Union during the period of January-September 2020, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Imports from Sweden increased by $6.4 million, amounting to $27.8 million, compared to $21.3 million during the same period of 2019. The trade turnover with Sweden resulted to $28.6 million during the reporting period.

In addition, the country's import from Poland increased by $9.7 million to $74.9 million. The trade turnover between the two countries reached $78.4 million during the reporting period, while import from Poland to Azerbaijan amounted to $65.1 million during the corresponding period of 2019.

Likewise, Azerbaijan has increased import of products from Czech Republic by $2 million during the reporting period. Imports from Czech Republic amounted to $36.9 million, while total turnover resulted to $229 million. It should be noted that Azerbaijan's import from Czech Republic amounted to $34.9 million during the first nine months of 2019.

Furthermore, import of products from Estonia increased by $1.2 million and amounted to $2.6 million during the reporting period. During the reporting period, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia resulted to $3.5 million. Import of Estonian products to Azerbaijan reached $1.3 million during the period of January-September 2019.

Azerbaijan's import from another Baltic country, Lithuania increased by $3.5 million to $14.9 million. During the corresponding period of 2019, import from Lithuania amounted to $11.4 million, while the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $16.7 million.

It should be noted that Italy, Germany and Greece were Azerbaijan's top three largest trade turnover partners among European Union countries during the first nine months of 2020 with a trade turnover of $3.4 billion, $626.8 million and $438.8 million respectively.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.

