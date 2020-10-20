About 700 healthcare workers to receive 50 AZN on their balance as a gift for next two months.

Azercell Telecom LLC continues its social responsibility activities in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). The country's leading mobile operator will top up 50 AZN to the balance of about 700 healthcare workers protecting the health of our people in the fight against COVID-19 for another 2 months at the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies. The list of medical staff was provided by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The gift amount can be used for all services provided by modern mobile communication (on-net / off-net / international calls, SMS, mobile internet).

Notably, Azercell has been providing its support to the doctors in the fight against COVID-19 from the very first day of the pandemic outbreak. The company uploaded 50 AZN in March, and further 30 AZN monthly in July, August, and September to the mobile balance of healthcare workers.

It is worth mentioning that during the COVID-19 outbreak, Azercell Telecom provided telecommunication support to citizens and implemented a range of projects and charity events under its corporate social responsibility strategy.

For more information, please contact [email protected]



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz