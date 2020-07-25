By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 13 1.7 July 20 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 21 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0264 manat (1.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9576 manat (down 1.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 13 1.9248 July 20 1.9452 July 14 1.9288 July 21 1.9428 July 15 1.9371 July 22 1.9615 July 16 1.9389 July 23 1.9687 July 17 1.9355 July 24 1.9716 Average weekly 1.9233 Average weekly 1.9576

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (up 0.8 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 13 0.024 July 20 0.0236 July 14 0.024 July 21 0.0238 July 15 0.024 July 22 0.024 July 16 0.024 July 23 0.0239 July 17 0.0238 July 24 0.0238 Average weekly 0.024 Average weekly 0.0238

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2482 manat (decline by 0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 13 0,2477 July 20 0,2479 July 14 0,2477 July 21 0,2479 July 15 0,2476 July 22 0,2488 July 16 0,2477 July 23 0,2482 July 17 0,2479 July 24 0,2485 Average weekly 0.2478 Average weekly 0.2482

