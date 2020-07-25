By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 13
1.7
July 20
1.7
July 14
1.7
July 21
1.7
July 15
1.7
July 22
1.7
July 16
1.7
July 23
1.7
July 17
1.7
July 24
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0264 manat (1.4 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9576 manat (down 1.3 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 13
1.9248
July 20
1.9452
July 14
1.9288
July 21
1.9428
July 15
1.9371
July 22
1.9615
July 16
1.9389
July 23
1.9687
July 17
1.9355
July 24
1.9716
Average weekly
1.9233
Average weekly
1.9576
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (up 0.8 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 13
0.024
July 20
0.0236
July 14
0.024
July 21
0.0238
July 15
0.024
July 22
0.024
July 16
0.024
July 23
0.0239
July 17
0.0238
July 24
0.0238
Average weekly
0.024
Average weekly
0.0238
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0006 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2482 manat (decline by 0.2 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 13
0,2477
July 20
0,2479
July 14
0,2477
July 21
0,2479
July 15
0,2476
July 22
0,2488
July 16
0,2477
July 23
0,2482
July 17
0,2479
July 24
0,2485
Average weekly
0.2478
Average weekly
0.2482
