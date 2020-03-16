In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on calcellation of mass events for the period of one month, as well as special rules applied to the operation of public and private organizations, with the aim to prevent potential hazard of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the territory of the country, Azercell Telecom LLC applies special working regime in its offices and service points.

For that reason Customer Service Centers operating in Baku and the regions, Azercell Exclusive and Azercell Express offices, as well as Azercell official dealer points will serve customers daily from 09:00 to 18:00. At the same time, all offices are provided with protective masks, gloves, antiseptic, and regular disinfection measures are carried out in the offices.

However, taking into account precautionary measures all over the country, Azercell Telecom recommends its subscribers to use the following alternate service channels, avoiding leaving home premises and visiting overcrowded places:

Online Customer Services https://www.azercell.com/az/;

Mobile app. “Kabinetim” and chat service within the app. https://www.azercell.com/my/login;

Official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages of the company;

Azercell Call Centers:

- Postpaid subscribers: landline number +994(012) 4905252 or short number 6565

- Prepaid (SimSim) subscribers: landline number +994(012) 4904949 or short number 2002.

It should be noted that despite the current situation, there are no technical problems or delays that can negatively affect customer experience, and all Azercell's technical staff, Customer Service Centers, as well as department heads and company CEO will continue to operate in special working mode.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

