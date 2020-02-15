By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 8.4 manat ($4.9) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,671 manat ($1,571).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 3 2,687.71 Feb. 10 2,672.14 Feb. 4 2,677.62 Feb. 11 2,667 Feb. 5 2,647.71 Feb. 12 2,664.52 Feb. 6 2,640.70 Feb. 13 2,675.55 Feb. 7 2,661.21 Feb. 14 2,677.09 Average weekly 2,663.04 Average weekly 2,671.26

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1 manat (5 cents) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 3 30.32 Feb. 10 30.18 Feb. 4 30.14 Feb. 11 30.15 Feb. 5 29.99 Feb. 12 29.94 Feb. 6 30.02 Feb. 13 29.95 Feb. 7 30.25 Feb. 14 30 Average weekly 30.14 Average weekly 30.04

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 1.8 manat ($10) or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,648 manat ($969.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 3 1,629.20 Feb. 10 1,653.75 Feb. 4 1,653.41 Feb. 11 1,638.32 Feb. 5 1,640.63 Feb. 12 1,650.98 Feb. 6 1,673.96 Feb. 13 1,644.34 Feb. 7 1,633.10 Feb. 14 1,653.11 Average weekly 1,646.24 Average weekly 1,648.1

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 6 manat ($3.5) or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,038 manat ($2,371).