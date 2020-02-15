By Trend
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,671 manat ($1,571).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Feb. 3
2,687.71
Feb. 10
2,672.14
Feb. 4
2,677.62
Feb. 11
2,667
Feb. 5
2,647.71
Feb. 12
2,664.52
Feb. 6
2,640.70
Feb. 13
2,675.55
Feb. 7
2,661.21
Feb. 14
2,677.09
Average weekly
2,663.04
Average weekly
|
2,671.26
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1 manat (5 cents) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Feb. 3
30.32
Feb. 10
30.18
Feb. 4
30.14
Feb. 11
30.15
Feb. 5
29.99
Feb. 12
29.94
Feb. 6
30.02
Feb. 13
29.95
Feb. 7
30.25
Feb. 14
30
Average weekly
30.14
Average weekly
30.04
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 1.8 manat ($10) or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,648 manat ($969.4).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Feb. 3
1,629.20
Feb. 10
1,653.75
Feb. 4
1,653.41
Feb. 11
1,638.32
Feb. 5
1,640.63
Feb. 12
1,650.98
Feb. 6
1,673.96
Feb. 13
1,644.34
Feb. 7
1,633.10
Feb. 14
1,653.11
Average weekly
1,646.24
Average weekly
1,648.1
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 6 manat ($3.5) or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,038 manat ($2,371).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Feb. 3
3,890.60
Feb. 10
3,954.34
Feb. 4
3,971.29
Feb. 11
4,011.41
Feb. 5
4,179.07
Feb. 12
3,986.61
Feb. 6
3,961.65
Feb. 13
4,086.93
Feb. 7
4,159.48
Feb. 14
4,153.05
Average weekly
4,032.42
Average weekly
4,038.47
