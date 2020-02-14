By Trend

The volume of cargo transported along the Azerbaijan section of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor (TRACECA) amounted to 52.7 million tons in 2019, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee on Feb. 14.

In 2019, the country's cargo turnover amounted to 11.1 million ton-kilometers, which is 0.2 percent more compared to 2018.

According to the state committee, 34,600 tons or 65.6 percent of all cargo was transported by road; about 13,300 tons, or slightly above a quarter of all cargo, was transported by rail, and 4,800 tons, or 9.1 percent - by sea.

In addition, about 8,100 tons, or 15.3 percent of all cargo accounted for transit cargo.

TRACECA is a program of international cooperation between the EU and the partner countries in the creation of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. In organizational terms, TRACECA is an intergovernmental commission.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz