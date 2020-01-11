By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 84.9 manat ($49.9) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,659 manat ($1,564).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 30
|
2,574.8115
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
2,650.7675
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
2,708.6695
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
2,649.3650
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
2,630.2570
|
Average weekly
|
2,574.8115
|
Average weekly
|
2,659.7648
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3843 manat ($0.22) or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.8 manat ($18.1).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 30
|
30.4661
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
30.6794
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
31.5588
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
30.7656
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
30.3977
|
Average weekly
|
30.4661
|
Average weekly
|
30.8503
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by over 26.1 manat ($15.3) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,641 manat ($965.8).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 30
|
1,615.7480
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
1,645.8550
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
1,654.7375
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
1,626.1350
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
1,640.9250
|
Average weekly
|
1,615.7480
|
Average weekly
|
1,641.9131
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 297.7 manat ($175.1) or 8.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,538 manat ($2,081).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 30
|
3,240.8885
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Jan. 7
|
3,440.3325
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Jan. 8
|
3,501.9150
|
Jan. 2
|
-
|
Jan. 9
|
3,635.8495
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Jan. 10
|
3,576.5450
|
Average weekly
|
3,240.8885
|
Average weekly
|
3,538.6605
