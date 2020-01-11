By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 84.9 manat ($49.9) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,659 manat ($1,564).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 30 2,574.8115 Jan. 6 - Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 2,650.7675 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 2,708.6695 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 2,649.3650 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 2,630.2570 Average weekly 2,574.8115 Average weekly 2,659.7648

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3843 manat ($0.22) or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.8 manat ($18.1). Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 30 30.4661 Jan. 6 - Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 30.6794 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 31.5588 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 30.7656 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 30.3977 Average weekly 30.4661 Average weekly 30.8503 Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by over 26.1 manat ($15.3) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,641 manat ($965.8). Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 30 1,615.7480 Jan. 6 - Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 1,645.8550 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 1,654.7375 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 1,626.1350 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 1,640.9250 Average weekly 1,615.7480 Average weekly 1,641.9131 Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 297.7 manat ($175.1) or 8.4 percent in Azerbaijan. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,538 manat ($2,081). Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 30 3,240.8885 Jan. 6 - Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 3,440.3325 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 3,501.9150 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 3,635.8495 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 3,576.5450 Average weekly 3,240.8885 Average weekly 3,538.6605

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz