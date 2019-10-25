By Trend

Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on October 25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 17.5 manat to over 2,555 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by over 0.5 manat to nearly 30.4 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 5.9 manat to almost 1,576 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by over 56.4 manat to almost 3,035 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 25, 2019 Oct. 24, 2019 Gold XAU 2,555.2445 2,537.7260 Silver XAG 30.3522 29.8563 Platinum XPT 1,575.6195 1,569.7120 Palladium XPD 3,034.8910 2,978.4935

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 25)

