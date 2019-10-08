By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan continues to send export missions to various countries to promote its non-oil products abroad.

Azerbaijan plans to send an export mission to Dubai (UAE) on December 7-10.

“From December 7 to 10, an export mission to Dubai will be organized. It will include representatives of Azerbaijani companies involved in the production of food, textile products, building materials and in tourism sector,” a source within Azerbaijan Export & Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has told Interfax-Azerbaijan.

Offers from companies interested to participate in the mission will be accepted until October 20.

The companies wishing to participate in the mission must pass an appropriate competition the result of which will be announced on October 31.

There are several selection criteria: production potential, export potential of the presented products, and the company’s experience in exporting products.

AZPROMO operates under the Economy Ministry since 2003 to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

The introduction of local products of Azerbaijan to international markets boosts the non-oil sector of the country's economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries.

Along with export missions, organization of customer missions is one of the tools aimed at promotion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Customer missions are organized taking into account the country's economic and trade links, the export potential of non-oil products, as well as requests from exporters.

Launched in 2016, the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of their production and further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to $54 million in 2018. The UAE exported goods worth $32 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani exports to the UAE reached $22 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz