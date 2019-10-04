By Trend

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.2775 manats to 2,563.5235 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.028 manats to 29.9009 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.5895 manats to 1,505.4775 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 54.74 manats to 2,819.8240 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 4, 2019 Oct. 3, 2019 Gold XAU 2,563.5235 2,547.2460 Silver XAG 29.9009 29.8729 Platinum XPT 1,505.4775 1,507.0670 Palladium XPD 2,819.8240 2,874.5640